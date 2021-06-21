Nikon Asia hands regional digital duties to LEWIS

Nikon Asia has appointed LEWIS as its digital media agency for the regional office overseeing the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions. LEWIS will take on a strategic role in social and digital content creation, management and optimisation for the brand. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LEWIS for additional information.

Pamela Tor Das, managing director, LEWIS Singapore said that the agency looks forward to demonstrating how effective visual storytelling can translate into strong brand equity on social. "With our new regional remit, this is an exciting opportunity for us to drive a consistent identity and distinctive voice for the brand while also staying attuned to the cultural nuances of local and regional communities," Das said.

Horie Masahiro, managing director of Nikon Singapore said Nikon was looking for an agency with digital capabilities at its core. "We believe we found that with LEWIS and are excited to partner with them as we continue to evolve how we inspire local communities and share their stories through our products and technologies,” Masahiro added.

In 2018, Nikon reappointed J. Walter Thompson Hong Kong as its regional digital agency, managing Nikon’s corporate website, online campaigns, content creation and social media across the leading imaging industry brand’s portfolio for Asia Pacific and MEA. Singapore was previously added as a new market to the account. Both parties worked to optimise the performance of Nikon's existing ecosystem and content strategy for social media.

Earlier this year, Nikon Malaysia ceased operations on 1 January 2021. Before closing down, it appointed Futuromic Photo AV its authorised distributor for the imaging business to serve Nikon’s marketing, sales and after-sales service for its products and activities in Malaysia. Futuromic Photo AV and QES Asia Pacific have been key partners of Nikon Malaysia since 2003 and 2009 respectively. The company said previously that it is committed and will continue to offer products and services that meet customers' needs and expectations in the Malaysian market.

