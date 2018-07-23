Netflix hires Leigh Wong as SEA head of corp comms

Netflix has hired Leigh Wong as head of corporate communications - Southeast Asia, based out of Singapore.

In this role, he will report to the vice president of communications - Asia, and be part of a team to help to formulate, execute and sustain a global communications strategy for Netflix in the Asia region. He will also focus specifically on corporate and policy communications issues.

Wong was last with Uber where he led the brand’s communications efforts for Southeast Asia. In his new role, Wong was responsible for the communications teams based out of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. He joined Uber in 2016 from Shell, where he led issues management across the Asia Pacific region. He was also the head of media relations and issues management for Malaysia.

Prior to that, Wong’s career history included stints as head of communications at Microsoft Malaysia; several years in the banking and financial industry leading branding, marketing communications, publicity and corporate social responsibility teams; as well as serving as a communication strategist for a private political think tank.