NET-A-PORTER partners Capella SG for conscious shopping experience

Online fashion retailer NET-A-PORTER has a series of activations planned for the Singapore market in partnership with Capella Singapore. Titled “A Considered Life”, the inaugural initiative offers pathways to more "considered ways of living" through sustainable purchases in line with its expansion of NET SUSTAIN, NET-A-PORTER’s edit of consciously crafted fashion and beauty products. The brand hopes to start this journey with guests of the Capella Singapore.

For the entire month of September, guests of Capella will receive a specially curated gift set, including a NET SUSTAIN beauty kit and MR PORTER grooming kit. Guests will also be invited to join a series of conscious workshops, from crafts and cooking, to making their own edible gardens. The activities aim to inspire guests to consider NET SUSTAIN’s attributes of sustainable shopping, and how conscious choices can be relevant to the way they shop and to their lifestyle.

Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer at NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, said that the brand aims to enable customers to make informed and conscious choices through its NET SUSTAIN edit and post-purchase solutions. “Capella Singapore is an ideal partner for us to continue this commitment to encourage a more circular culture in one of the world’s most digitally competitive cities,” she added.

NET-A-PORTER will also partner with The MeshMinds Foundation, a not-for-profit arts foundation, on an exhibition titled “Please Insert Women''. The exhibition will feature original augmented reality (AR) artworks from four local female artists in Singapore. They will be working with Facebook's Spark AR to push the boundaries of the artistic mediums. The nine artworks at the exhibition will invite guests and visitors at Capella to not only view, but experiment with the AR effects as well.

Kay Vasey, founder of The MeshMinds Foundation, said that it is honoured to be selected by NET-A-PORTER to showcase the principles that guide NET SUSTAIN, through the medium of art and AR technology. “The pandemic didn’t start the sustainability revolution, but it has put it into hyperdrive, and our planet’s youth are in the driver’s seat. Together with forward thinking, conscious companies like NET-A-PORTER and Capella Singapore, we aim to raise awareness and inspire behaviour change for the sustainable development of people and our planet,” she added.

Sustainability is a topic that has picked up pace in recent times. Luxury label Alexander McQueen and luxury reseller Vestiaire Collective also recently came together on a new initiative to support sustainability in the fashion retail space earlier this year. Developed to push the industry toward adopting more eco-friendly practices, the debut of the "Brand Approved" programme marries Vestiaire's commitment to circular retail with Alexander McQueen's approach to durability in luxury fashion.

