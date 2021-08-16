National Youth Council strengthens PR strategy with new agency partner

The National Youth Council (NYC) has appointed Burson Cohn and Wolfe to manage PR duties for a year with the option to extend for another two. BCW beat out Ninemer Communications, Spurwing Communications and Manning Selvage and Lee Singapore to bag the account, according to Gebiz.

The job scope covers strategic PR counsel, crisis communication management, media monitoring and analysis, as well as media and stakeholder engagement. As part of the media and stakeholder engagement, BCW is expected to organise a networking session or media luncheon for a closed group of media and NYC representatives, Gebiz said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to NYC and BCW for comment.

NYC believes in a world where young people are respected and heard. It also seeks to give them the ability to influence and make a difference in the world. According to its website, NYC works with partners to develop future-ready youths who are committed to Singapore by instilling in them a heart for service, resilience and an enterprising spirit.

One of such initiatives was its partnership with *SCAPE and Tribal Worldwide Singapore in April this year known as Campfire. Campfire aims to foster and facilitate opportunities for youths to develop creative solutioning skills that will ready them for the real-world challenges of today. Rooted in Tribal Worldwide’s Total Experience framework, Campfire is a bi-annual six-week intensive programme that is specially designed for youths, aged 18 to 35, to empower them with real-world experience and ignite their passion for entrepreneurship, design innovation, social enterprise, volunteerism and creative storytelling. To further hone ideas from the youths, Campfire has onboarded Braintrust Advisors, a panel of local thought leaders and entreprenurs with a penchant for giving back to the community and inspiring the youth.

