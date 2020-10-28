Muslim matchmaking platform Hawaya swipes right on Zeno Group for PR duties

Muslim matchmaking app Hawaya has found a match in Zeno Group to manage PR duties for a year across the brand's three most important Southeast Asian markets - Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. Zeno will drive the overall communications direction and strategy for the brand to drive awareness and build the presence of Hawaya across targeted markets.

The appointment follows a pitch and the agency was appointed as it delivered an integrated, geo-centric approach that matched data and analytics with local insights specifically tailored to each market. Additionally, Hawaya found that Zeno struck the right balance between a global perspective, while ensuring local nuances and cultural sensitivities are addressed for an impactful entry into diverse markets. The agency will also employ its strength in influencer marketing and data-driven storytelling, driving more robust communications work for Hawaya.

Sameh Saleh (pictured above left), founder and CEO of Hawaya said finding the right life partner is one of the most personal decisions in a person’s life, and it is mission-critical for the company to help those find the right match.

"One thing was clear, Zeno understood local cultures and the human behaviour that motivates and makes finding the ideal soulmate appealing, which are keys to knowing Hawaya’s audiences. We are excited about the future and growth opportunities for the app in the different markets," he added.

Paul Mottram (pictured above right), regional president of Zeno Group Asia Pacific said Hawaya challenged the team to use data and insights across three distinct Muslim cultures, and to look at love and marriage in new ways.

"We are focused on delivering business growth for Hawaya across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, powered by the passion and innovation from our teams to deliver breakthrough campaigns and storytelling," he added.

