MSIG unveils choose-your-own-adventure film to introduce insurance

Insurance company MSIG Singapore has launched an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure film, as part of its latest campaign. Titled "Help me leh", the film follows the various decisions that its male protagonist, Chris, has to make as he finds himself in sticky situations involving the two important women in his life, his mother and his wife.

The film aims to introduce the topic of insurance without it being too serious. According to MSIG, the content is delivered in localised humour and is a story that many couples can find easily relatable. The film is hosted on a microsite, which provides information about the campaign and insurance as well.

Through the film, viewers are asked to make the choices for Chris’ life. At each open-ended scene, Chris will appeal for viewers’ help before the next turn in the story. With seven major storylines, the unexpected ending of each plot helps to contextualise the importance of general insurance protection as the story unfolds, according to the viewer’s choice. At the end of each story, MSIG also provided bite-sized tips to help viewers better understand what insurance covers.

As part of the campaign, a series of teasers will also be posted on social media to spark conversations on the viewers' everyday choices. The campaign runs from now until 30 November, and is featured on television, digital display screens, online and social media platforms. To encourage its viewers to complete all seven storylines in the film, MSIG is also giving away SG$5,000 worth of prizes in a rewards program.

According to Steven Leong, senior vice-president, consumer and digital distribution, MSIG Singapore, the company chose to use an interactive film to make it more engaging for viewers, as videos are often created as a one-way communication. He also said the unique storytelling format helps to bring better recall for viewers as they are in control of the character’s decisions.

“As we move through life, general insurance helps to provide a financial safety net so we can take care of our loved ones beyond the material and financial things in life. Making the right choice with the right insurance protection, can make a difference to your situation. Our latest marketing campaign seeks to bring across this message in a light-hearted manner and has anchored it creatively through an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure film,” Leong added.

MSIG is not the first company to launch an interactive film. Following Netflix's launch of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which introduced the concept of a choose-your-own-adventure film, organisations in Singapore have also launched their own films this year.

Earlier this year in April, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) launched an interactive YouTube series as part of its #SparkTheNext campaign. Done in collaboration with homegrown media publisher TheSmartLocal (TSL) and local production house Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), the YouTube series titled FilterSpell aimed to drive awareness for MCCY's SG Youth Action plan.

FilterSpell follows a group of friends from TSL and NOC as they search for answers to a lunacy induced by the use of Instagram filters. With 10 narrative branches, viewers are given control over the story’s development by making choices for the film’s characters, at different moments, that result in a variety of consequences. The film runs for three minutes on average with about one hour of footage if viewers go through every option.

Separately, the National Council Against Drug Abuse of Singapore launched an interactive short film titled “HIGH” to spark conversations and spread awareness of the destructive reality of drug abuse. HIGH follows the journey of main protagonist, and allows viewers to make choices on his behalf to uncover the various endings and possibilities within the story line. In light of the evolving global drug situation, this campaign aimed to explore the challenges and choices relating to drug abuse that youth may encounter.

