Mount Faber Leisure Group names digital and social partner

Mount Faber Leisure Group has appointed Blak Labs to manage digital and social duties for a year with the option to extend for another. This follows a pitch called in June this year which saw 10 agencies vying for the account. Work is currently underway and will roll out in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to the tender seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously, the appointed agency will offer the group strategic digital consultancy, social media community management, and email marketing management in Singapore. It will also support brand-building and tactical campaigns in key regional markets such as Australia, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The agency will also be in charge of developing an overall digital strategy, planning, creation and the management of monthly social content, and strategic counsel and advice.

Mount Faber Leisure Group's senior assistant director, marketing and communications, Tracy Lui, said the company looks forward to a strong end to the year and an exciting 2022 with the launch of new and refreshed experiences. "With Blak Labs’ support, we will explore new creative social and digital avenues as we fully express our new corporate brand Mount Faber Leisure and connect with audiences in Singapore and abroad," she added.

Blak Labs co-founder and managing partner, Charlie Blower, said the agency is thrilled to be appointed to support Mount Faber Leisure Group as it rebrands and expands its offering, cementing the group’s position as one of Singapore’s leading leisure operators.

"Social and digital will be an important part of the new brand and customer experience, and we look forward to helping the client to create compelling content and creatives to engage with both local and international audiences. While Singapore has many attractions, there is something truly special about the connected, memorable experiences they offer," he added.

In June, Mount Faber Leisure Group appointed Upcycle Communications to oversee PR duties for Singapore and key regional markets for 12 months. The agency currently oversees responsibilities such as strategy, media and KOL relations, partnerships, crisis communications, from planning through to execution, for brand and tactical media campaigns. Upcycle Communications was selected partly due to its focus on sustainability, which aligned with the group's strategy as well as Sentosa’s sustainability commitment and Singapore’s 2030 Green Plan, the company said previously.

