Monica Mui returns to iProspect as business director for Vietnam

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Monica Mui as business director of iProspect Vietnam. She will be joining CEO Thu Nguyen, CGO Andrew Stephens and MD Pham Buu Long as a part of iProspect’s management team.

Currently residing in Hong Kong, with plans to be based in Vietnam in the coming months, Mui (pictured) reports to Long. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading iProspect’s client and planning divisions as well as expanding the agency’s products and solutions. Mui’s background within the digital space spans across agency, ad tech, and brand side with operations and specialist expertise and leadership experience.

Previously, Mui was the global assistant vice president, performance marketing (media) at Shangri-La International Hotel Management. Her role included leading the HQ digital performance marketing team and she was responsible for the global strategy, framework, implementation, and management of the digital performance media program for the group across corporate, regional, and hotel teams. Prior to this, Mui was regional client director at iProspect Asia Pacific – based in Singapore, leading iProspect client business such as Intel, Microsoft and Starwood across the region.

Mui said the rapid economic and technological growth in Vietnam created significant opportunities for brands, yet an increasingly competitive and crowded environment as well. “I’m excited to join iProspect Vietnam during this exciting stage of growth – to drive the direction for iProspect alongside Thu, Andrew, and Long and for us to deliver impact, performance, and growth to our clients,” she added.

Sanjay Bhasin, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network Indochina, said Mui brought with her positive energy, and a contagious upbeat personality. He further added that as a leader, she was not afraid to do the unconventional to drive progress, and that her “strong digital experience would be invaluable towards further strengthening the talent bench at Dentsu Aegis Network Vietnam”.

Thu Nguyen, iProspect Vietnam CEO, said that the company was thrilled to have Mui joining in as business director of iPropsect Vietnam as one of its most recent senior hires. “Mui's client and agency experience in both Asia and North America means that she brings a broad range of skills and a very deep understanding of what our clients need – and she has a proven track record on delivering solutions of the highest quality to them”, Thu added.



