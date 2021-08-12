mm2 Asia eyes influencer marketing dollars with StarNgage tie-up

Mm2 Asia Group is entering the influencer marketing space via a partnership with StarNgage, a player in the KOL and influencer analytics scene. According to mm2 Asia, the partnership offers it the option to acquire up to 30% of StarNgage, which is currently owned and operated by Hashmeta Group. StarNgage is a marketplace platform for brands and KOLs or influencers to transact.

Through this partnership, advertisers can connect with bigger names and celebrities, as well as access mm2’s content production faculties, such as DoubleM Productions, which specialises in commercial and corporate videos for direct clients and ad agencies, and news platform AsiaOne. At the same time, mm2 will be using the StarNgage platform to cast influencers in movie roles in its upcoming local and regional productions

StarNgage has over two million influencers globally, working with more than 9,000 in Singapore and more than 20,000 in Malaysia. First launched in 2015, the platform aimed to help brands and businesses connect efficiently and reliably with influencers who have established a following on social media. According to mm2 Asia, the influencers have successfully used the StarNgage platform to launch over 5,000 campaigns for advertisers including major global brands.

Mm2 Asia's group CEO Chang Long Jong said its strategic partnership with StarNgage will ride on mm2’s existing network - working with established artistes working in traditional TV and film, to embrace the platform shift and grow their social media presence. "At the same time the partnership will also provide opportunities for StarNgage’s KOLs/influencers to participate in the production of mainstream content," Chang said.

Meanwhile, Hashmeta Group's founder and CEO, Terrence Ngu, said this is a partnership between new and traditional media. " StarNgage harnesses digital technology to connect people across the internet and mm2 are the experts in monetising content. This partnership is a win-win-win situation for brands, influencers, and their audiences," he added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to mm2 Asia for additional information.

In May, mm2 Asia reported a 4.6% year-on-year increase in revenue for other segments during the 2021 financial year (FY 2021) ended March 2021. The other segments comprised media advertising, news agency activities, development of software for interactive digital media, brand consulting services, streaming of digital films and short video content. The revenue increase came amidst an overall revenue dip of 68.1% to SG$75.2 million for FY2021 compared to FY2020.

