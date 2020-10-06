Millennium Hotels and Resorts switches out rooms for yachts in latest promo

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has launched a “Yacht-cation Escape” package, which allows hotel guests to go on a luxury yacht ride during their stay. Collaborating with various yacht owners, MHR's “Yacht-cation Escape” package looks to provides guests with "an indulgent break" that will have guests pampered at their Millennium hotel of choice, followed by a sailing adventure to explore the Southern Islands of Singapore. The package is available for booking at MHR's hotels: Orchard Hotel and M Social.

In a statement to Marketing, Lee Richards, vice president operations, Southeast Asia, MHR, said the hotel launched this package as it wanted to offer its guests something different with a “wow-factor”. "By combining a staycation with a sailing experience, an activity usually linked to the well-heeled, our guests will get a chance to do something out of the ordinary. They get to escape to open waters for an afternoon, exploring the Southern Islands of Singapore and enjoying water activities such as swimming, kayaking and fishing," Richards added. To promote the yacht-cation package, MHR will adopt integrated marketing campaigns, from mainstream media to online and social media platforms. The hotel is also relying on word-of-mouth marketing to raise awareness of the package. According to Richards, the hotel received lots of interest for this staycation package before it was officially launched.

This package is the first initiative under MHR’s bigger “Take Happiness Seriously” campaign, which will feature a series of initiatives targeted at travellers who are starved of adventure and wish to explore again. From interest-centric staycation packages to gourmet dining deals, MHR said it hopes the campaign will encourage guests to create happy memories in the new normal. “Take Happiness Seriously” will be an ongoing campaign and MHR will be adding more packages to cater to different markets. Richards told Marketing that traditional and digital marketing will be used in line to promote the different packages launched. This campaign is handled by MHR's in-house integrated marketing team.

"In these bleak times where so many lives and jobs have been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to lose sight of what we have to be thankful for. It is important to count all our blessings. At MHR, we believe that happiness is a state of mind and a day without happiness is a day lost. We want our guests to 'Take Happiness Seriously' so whether it is business, leisure, weddings or dining, we hope that guests will prioritise happiness daily and create new memories in our hotels," Richards added.

Earlier in August, MHR partnered with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) to offer guests at the hotel personalised experiences. The partnership will see specially-curated staycation packages for guests where personalised experiences at WRS’ wildlife parks such as "Millennium Wild Experience with the Orangutans" and "Millennium Wild Experience with the Pandas" are available when they book a staycation with the hotel. Through these experiences, guests are able to enjoy an exclusive session with WRS’ animal care team to learn more about the orangutans or pandas. In addition, they are able to go behind-the-scenes for up-close encounters with the animals.

Separately, Fairmont Singapore recently partnered with fashion brand UNIQLO and cosmetic retailer Lush to launch a staycation package specifically for mothers. Calling it a "mumcation", the package will allow guests to have a massage, afternoon tea, and some "me" time to themselves. As part of the partnership, UNIQLO will be providing hotel guests with a two-piece loungewear set from its loungewear collection – the women ultra stretch AIRism short sleeve set. Meanwhile, Lush will be providing guests with a curated bath kit which consists of a bath bomb, bubble bar and a face mask.

