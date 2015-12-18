Salesforce Webinar VOD_Aug

Merry Christmas from Marketing magazine

Today is our last working day of the year. Yes, that's right we're off to travel the world, head home, rest, recover and sleep until the 4 January 2016.

But before we sprint out the door, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued support throughout 2015. It's been a huge year, with the daily news bulletins, awards, conferences, roundtables, insights, training sessions, magazines (yes we still have those) and your support has been truly amazing.

On behalf of the team, have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you in 2016.

Marketing Magazine.

Most Recent

Shutterstock Whitepaper_AUG_MPU1
MOB-EX Awards
MARKETING Conferences
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards

Singapore Upcoming Events

08 Oct, 2020

22 Oct, 2020

23 Oct, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

19 Nov, 2020

11 Dec, 2020

15 Feb, 2021

Acquia_AUG2020_MPU2