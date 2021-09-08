MDEC and eCommerce firm EasyStore to help 800 local biz gain brand exposure in Taiwan

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation has tied up with eCommerce platform EasyStore to help Malaysian businesses expand into Taiwan. The online sales campaign aims to support at least 800 local businesses to increase their sales by at least 30% and gain significant brand exposure in Taiwan. MDEC and EasyStore are working closely with the Commerce Development Research Institute of Taiwan to offer a kickstarter programme to participating local online businesses to introduce their brands and market their offerings to new market segments in Taiwan.

The online sales campaign will run from 1 to 10 October and is supported by Commerce Development Research Institute of Taiwan, Exabytes, EasyParcel and Janio. At the same time, webinars will also be conducted to equip participants with knowledge, tips and tricks in marketing to Taiwan. This initiative supports MDEC's aim to grow Malaysia as an eCommerce producer rather than merely consumers, in line with the goals of National eCommerce Strategic Roadmap.

MDEC's chief digital business officer Aiza Azreen Ahmad said it aims to further catalyse the growth of eCommerce in Malaysia and of equal importance, sustaining livelihoods and jobs in the process. According to MDEC, more than 489,000 MSMEs adopted eCommerce at the end of 2020 while 378,000 SMEs were trained in eCommerce. At the same time, SMEs exporting grew exponentially from 1,800 to 27,000 and the sector also attracted investment worth RM1.5 billion for the establishment of regional eFullfilment hubs.

MDEC has been focusing its efforts on helping SMEs grow and adapt in this digital age. In July, it launched the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns. Under the SMO campaign, the government is giving away incentives such as discounts, rebates and shipping vouchers to the Rakyat to encourage more online purchases from local businesses. As part of its Digital Investments Future5 strategy, it also aims to have RM50 billion investments in the digital economy by 2025 and attract 50 Fortune500 tech companies to land and expand in Malaysia. MDEC also aims to establish five unicorns as part of this plan. It recently appointed Mahadhir Aziz as CEO, replacing Surina Shukri who stepped down last month.

