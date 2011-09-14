McDonald's gets families together

McDonald's has launched a campaign to promote 'Family Dinner Box', a recent addition to its offerings.

This follows the success of its Family breakfast box launched early this year.

Print ads and newspaper inserts promoting the campaign are running on major titles such as The Star, The Sun, Sin Chew and Harian Metro, supported by a TVC and Radio ads.

A digital campaign is also underway on its Facebook fan site with the 'McDonald's Family Dinner Box Family Chat Starter Contest'.

The contestants are required to suggest a family chat starter in the dialogue box in not more than 150 characters and the top 15 winning chat starters that get the most likes will be printed onto a Family Chat Starter Card with winners' names and given to families at selected McDonald's restaurants.

"With the busy lifestyles that we lead today, families tend to spend less time together including at meal times. Based on our focus group findings, most families after a day at work and school, get together only at night. So this is the best opportunity to have a family meal together," Sarah Casanova, managing director of McDonald's Malaysia, said.

"We did rigorous testing on different product combinations and what we're offering in the Family Dinner Box are the items that Malaysians deem as their favorite McDonald's meals," Casanova added.

The campaign will run until 28 September.