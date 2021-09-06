Maxi-Cash shines with local celebs Phyllis Quek and Tasha Low as brand ambassadors

Singapore pawnbroker Maxi-Cash has named local celebrities Phyllis Quek (pictured left) and Tasha Low (pictured right) as its new brand ambassadors. Maxi-Cash will feature both ambassadors in its new campaign titled “Light Up in Gold” which aims to strengthen the brand’s position as a modern gold jeweller.

Quek and Low were brought on board for their achievements in their careers as well as their personas, which captures the essence of what gold means to Maxi-Cash. Embodying the elegance and stalwart nature of gold, the brand said Quek, a well-known name in the Singapore entertainment scene, reflects these values throughout her career. According to Maxi-Cash, the actress brings forth class, refinement and stylishness to the brand. Low, former leader of K-pop group Skarf, personifies the youthful exuberance and versatility of gold, which can be seen in Maxi-Cash’s new gold collection.

“Light Up in Gold” centres around Maxi-Cash’s new gold jewellery collection that is dedicated to modern, well-heeled women who appreciate stylish and contemporary gold jewellery pieces. The collection is founded on the belief that every woman should be able to wear versatile gold jewellery on a day-to-day basis and express themselves more confidently. MARKETING INTERACTIVE has reached out to Maxi-Cash for the monetary value of the partnership and more details on the campaign.

Ng Kean Seen, deputy CEO of Maxi-Cash, said that consumers are increasingly turning to items that have intrinsic value such as gold jewellery, especially during the pandemic as gold can be easily monetised. “Seizing this upward trend, we felt it is an opportunity to reinforce our expertise in gold jewellery especially in new gold designs which are very popular right now,” he added.

Incorporated in 2008, Maxi-Cash opened its first pawnshop in Ang Mo Kio Central in February 2009 and became Singapore’s first public-listed pawnbroker in June 2012. It has since expanded to Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Australia, providing financial services in the form of pawnbroking and the retail and trading of pre-loved jewellery, timepieces as well as brand new 916/999 gold jewellery and gifts.

Separately, homegrown jeweller Poh Heng engaged comedian Kumar as one of three influencers to front its latest collection inspired by the iconic Peranakan tile last month. Joining him were lawyer and beauty queen Nuraliza Osman and banker Germaine Fraser. Given the brand’s history of working with diverse talents to front its campaigns, Pamela Seow, assistant GM at Poh Heng Jewellery, explained in an interview that the three influencers were selected for being diverse, strong and iconic in their own ways.

