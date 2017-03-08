Mastercard Asia Pacific's CMO Sam Ahmed exits

Sam Ahmed, CMO and senior vice president of marketing in Asia Pacific, Mastercard, is leaving the company. Mastercard has confirmed the move to Marketing. Marketing understands a replacement has already been named.

According to Mastercard, Ahmed was instrumental in establishing the organisation’s digital marketing strategy across the region, and the development and execution of many successful campaigns.

"The search for Sam’s replacement is underway and an announcement around this will be made in due course. Mastercard wishes him well in his future endeavours," a Mastercard spokesperson said.

Ahmed has been with Mastercard since 2013. According to his Linkedin, he is responsible for managing the region’s marketing team of over 80 to drive double digit revenue growth - consumer, advertising, digital, insights, sponsorship's, branding, e-commerce , product Communications , B2B marketing and agency management. Focusing on consumer value, brand perception, e-commerce transactions, travel transactions, digital wallets , product differentiation, digital commerce excellence and B2B partnerships.

In 2016, he took on the role of first chair of the World Federation of Advertisers’ CMOFORUM in Asia Pacific.

He previously ran teams at Fonterra, Kraft and Starbucks. During his time at Starbucks he rolled out Asia Pacific’s largest digital point-of-sale, CRM and loyalty card programme, helping to drive store comps WHAT up by 20%.