MasterCard appoints new country head

MasterCard has appointed Safdar Khan (pictured) as country head of Malaysia and Brunei, replacing Jim Cheah, with immediate effect.

Khan will be responsible for overseeing and growing MasterCard's business across the two markets while strengthening partnerships with customers, merchant partners and regulatory bodies.

Khan will report to Matthew Driver, president, South East Asia, MasterCard Worldwide.

Khan joined MasterCard in April 2006 as vice president, global accounts for the South Asia, Middle East and Africa (SAMEA) region, based in Dubai and in 2010 took on the position as area head for the southern gulf, managing Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Prior to joining MasterCard, Khan served in multiple roles in the area of financial services, technology & e-business with a number of global firms including ABN AMRO, Citibank & Oracle Corporation in locations spanning North America, Asia & the Middle East.

"Malaysia and Brunei are important markets for us and his global experience will be valuable as he works to support the ongoing development of electronic payments in both countries which have significant potential for further growth," says Driver.