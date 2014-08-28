MasterCard appoints APAC group head of consumer credit

MasterCard has appointed Julienne Loh as group head of consumer credit, Asia Pacific.

Taking over her role as general manager of Singapore is Deborah Heng, who was previously division finance officer for Southeast Asia and South Asia. In her new role, Loh will lead the strategic development and execution of credit products as MasterCard looks to expand its customer base in the Asia Pacific region. She will also continue to advance MasterCard’s affluent strategy to better serve the needs of that segment.

While general manager for Singapore, Loh made significant progress in growing the premium portfolio with key industry partners and customers. She paved the way for the expansion of MasterCard’s business through strategic partnerships with non-financial institutions, as well as led NFC innovations with major telcos in Singapore. Under her leadership, the Singapore team also launched MasterPass recently– making Singapore the first market in Southeast Asia to do so.

“We look forward to benefiting from Loh’s wide-ranging industry experience in the consumer credit space. Having led the Singapore team to new heights, we are confident that she will be able to foster stronger relationships with our customers and partners to continue driving innovations and acceptance at MasterCard,” Porush Singh, senior vice president, core products, global products & solutions, Asia Pacific, MasterCard said.

Loh has been with MasterCard since 2005.