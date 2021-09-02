Mars Wrigley's David Kiu takes up public policy role at Amazon

Amazon has named David Kiu, former VP for global public affairs at Mars Wrigley, as its new director of international public policy. Amazon declined to comment on Kiu's (pictured) move to the company. Meanwhile, Mars Wrigley's spokesperson said a search process is ongoing and Kiu's replacement will be announced in due course.

“We’d like to thank Kiu for his contributions over the last five years in Mars and wish him all the best in his next role," the spokesperson added. During his time at Mars, Kiu was tasked with leading the global public affairs agenda for Mars Wrigley, according to his LinkedIn. Kiu was responsible for designing and executing the global external engagement and advocacy strategy for the business, in support of enhancing competitiveness, driving transformation and building freedom to operate. As a strategic adviser to the business on external developments and regulatory trends, Kiu also led the engagement of external networks to advance Mars' purpose to build the world we want tomorrow through how we do business today.

Prior to that, Kiu was VP for sustainable business and communications, global markets, at Unilever for close to four years. He oversaw employee engagement, corporate communications, external affairs and sustainable business for Asia-Pacific, and developed and embedded sustainable business models into operating companies and markets as a business and growth driver. He has also worked at Procter & Gamble, Eurasia Group, National Security Coordination Secretariat, and Singapore's Ministry of Defence.

