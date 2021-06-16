MARKiesAwards 2021 winners unveiled: Who walked away with the coveted Overall crowns?

Rising to the top, DDB Group Singapore picked up a total of nine gold, six silver and three bronze trophies, to claim the title of “Overall Creative Ideas MARKie” winner. PHD Singapore came out victorious with two gold, one silver and one bronze trophies, bringing home the title of “Overall Media Usage MARKie” title. The companies beat out 114 agencies competing for the titles of MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s fifth annual MARKies Awards.

Across the twelve campaigns DDB Group Singapore entered, the campaign “SG United” which was done in partnership with Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and “Dengue 2020”, a partnership with National Environment Agency won one gold and one silver placings respectively. Other campaigns that stood out to judges, “Comedians Get Serious + Singapore Be Steady” and “iShopathon by iShopChangi” both respectively won one gold and bronze trophies.

Coming in second place, Rebel & Soul secured three golds for the campaign “The Macallan Experience” which was done for Edrington Group. BBDO Singapore came in third place, winning one gold and two silver trophies in the creative segments of the awards and one gold in the effectiveness segment for its campaigns with Visa and the Singapore Tourism Board. AP Media also bagged one gold, one silver and one bronze trophy each for campaigns done for National Heritage Board and Daniel Boey Creatives.

PHD Singapore emerged triumphing by claiming the number one spot as “Overall Media Usage MARkie” winner, making the cut in Most Effective Use- Influencers / KOLs, Most Effective Use- eSports Marketing, Most Effective Use- Consumer Insights and Market Research as well as Best Planner categories. PHD Singapore’s Scindya Datt took home the prestige title of Best Planner in the individual categories.

Coming in a very close second was a tie between Rebel & Soul and Eliphant, each winning two gold trophies. With Rebel & Soul’s partnership with Edrington Group for the campaign “The Macallan Experience” and Eliphant’s collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the “ “AMD Streamer Challenge 2020”. Locking in at third place with a four-way tie includes antics@play, foodpanda Creative x Zenith Media, Industria and the Teeth, all winning one gold and one silver trophy.

Other big winners that also scored high points include, OMD Singapore, Verizon Media; Carat, BBDO Singapore, Circus Social (20/Twenty), CPR Vision, Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT and TMRW. This year’s judging was filled with exciting and revamped categories as professionals continue to push the boundaries. A round of applause to all winners and finalists!

Shout out to all the judges who dedicated time and effort to thoroughly reviewing and scoring every single entry.

See you at the next year at another exhilarating edition of the #MarkiesAwards!