MARKETING-INTERACTIVE appoints editor-in-chief to lead HK and SEA

Lighthouse Independent Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Rezwana Manjur (pictured) as editor-in-chief for MARKETING-INTERACTIVE. With close to a decade of experience in news reporting, features writing, branded content creation, and bespoke event consulting across Southeast Asia, the appointment will see Manjur push MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's editorial and content growth in the Hong Kong and North Asia markets.

Manjur will report to Lighthouse Independent Media Asia managing director Evelyn Wong. Commenting on the appointment, Wong said: “Manjur’s rich credentials across our MARKETING-INTERACTIVE brand puts her in good stead to take on a larger portfolio. She also brings varied experiences and insights that can help us expand our programmes and activities across the region.”

With over 10 years of experience with the brand, Manjur will be tasked to develop content and brand initiatives for the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE brand in Hong Kong and North Asia, alongside the event production and sales teams. In recent years the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE editorial team has launched several new initiatives such as its inaugural Adland’s Diversity & Inclusion Index, MARKETING CONNECTED podcast series, and #ExplainIt video series alongside its compelling thought leadership and industry opinion pieces.

Taking charge of the Hong Kong market with Manjur will be senior journalist Simon Yuen, who has been instrumental in establishing close ties with the marketing and advertising community in Hong Kong through MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's digital and event offerings. Meanwhile, Manjur will continue to oversee the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE editorial team in Southeast Asia alongside deputy editor Janice Tan and journalist Darshan Shadrach.

“I am excited to be working with Yuen and our established teams in Hong Kong to push the growth of our audience figures in the market to greater heights, and bring compelling stories that matter to the marketing community in the region. Be it through print, digital, social or audio, what lies at the heart of the marketing community are the people. We feel incredibly lucky to be able to spotlight their stories for the rest of the region to learn from,” Manjur said.

Established in June 2002, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is Asia’s leading source of advertising, marketing and media intelligence reaching out to CMOs across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. Its daily newsletters are subscribed to by over 200,000 professionals across Asia. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has also produced many flagship events across Asia such as Asia eCommerce Awards, Agency of the Year, Marketing Excellence Awards, PR Awards, Digital Marketing Asia, and Content 360, among others.

Earlier this year, Lighthouse Independent Media expanded its B2B media portfolio with the launch of new tech title itnews Asia. Itnews Asia is targeted at tech decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific region, reaching an initial audience of 27,000 readers. The content serves to provide readers with timely tech news, updates and reports, with research, analysis and insights aimed at helping C-suite, Business and Technology senior executives understand the strategic value of technology in the fast-evolving digital economy and make informed technology investment decisions. Itnews Asia is an extension of the itnews brand that belongs to Sydney-based nextmedia. In Australia, itnews has been a leading news site for IT business decision-makers for the past 18 years.

Please reach out to the team to share story ideas and feedback:



- For feedback and overall content ideas, please find Rezwana Manjur at rezwanam@marketing-interactive.com.

- For Hong Kong content ideas, please find Simon Yuen at simony@marketing-interactive.com.

- For Southeast Asia content ideas, please find Janice Tan at janicetan@marketing-interactive.com.

- For press releases and news enquiries, please reach out to Darshan Shadrach at darshans@marketing-interactive.com.