Marketing Excellence Awards 2021 Hong Kong

CELEBRATING THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY!

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proud to announce Marketing Excellence Awards returns! This year marks the tenth anniversary of Marketing Excellence Awards in Hong Kong and over the past decade, this premier awards programme has honour outstanding achievements across the marketing communications industry.

There are 33 categories open for entry this year, designed to recognise and reward the outstanding marketers for their creative excellence, winning strategies and effective delivery. An array of expert panel of industry leaders and senior marketers will judge the entries and determine the winners of the Marketing Excellence Awards 2021

