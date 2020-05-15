Marketing Events Awards 2020 Singapore

The Marketing Events Awards is back for its ninth year to recognise and reward excellence in event marketing across Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ regions. This is the premier platform for event marketers and planners to showcase their creative excellence, successful strategies and operational precision.

Set yourself apart and demonstrate to our expert judges why you should be a winner at this year’s Marketing Events Awards. You have until Friday 17 July 2020 to complete and submit your entries.

Finalists and winners will be celebrated at a fabulous gala dinner ceremony in October 2020 and the venue will be announced closer to the date. We wish all entrants the very best of luck with their submissions!