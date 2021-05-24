Shutterstock eBook

Marketers add a branded twist to 'sad love stories'

Everyone loves a good love story, and sometimes a sad one - The Notebook, anyone?  Recently, brands have been jumping on the trend of #sadlovestory, poking fun at sappy love stories with their own branded twist  Among the list include Cheers, IKEA Singapore, Ninja Van, the Republic of Singapore Navy, FamilyMart Malaysia, Singapore Grand Prix and Walch.  Agencies such as GERMS and PROTOCOL also jumped on the trend too!

Here is a list of #sadlovestories that the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE team has spotted. Which is your favourite story?

A*Star

Cheers

sadlovestory cheers

Clarke Quay

 

Entree Media

FamilyMart Malaysia

sadlovestory familymartmy

Great World

GERMS

sadlovestory germs

 

IKEA Singapore

sadlovestory ikea

Junction 8