Manulife SG's marketing lead Cheryl Lim exits after four years

Manulife Singapore's VP, head of branding, communications and sponsorships, Cheryl Lim, will be leaving the insurance company after over four years with the team. Lim first joined Manulife in 2016, leading a team of eight, and was in charge of branding, marketing, internal, external and transformation communications, social and digital content, corporate social responsibility, and sponsorship partnerships.

Since then, working with agencies TribalDDB and TBWA, Manulife has created many bold campaigns for the company including #adulting, Stop the Drama, Statues Protection, #Unbroken, and Life Goes On: sneaker drop. Last year at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2020, Manulife Singapore bagged the prestigious title of Marketer of the Year. The company won four gold awards, claiming the top spot for excellence in brand strategy, digital marketing, performance marketing, and programmatic marketing. On an individual level, Lim also took home the silver for Marketing Innovator of the Year.

In an exclusive statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Lim said the past four years with Manulife have been some of the most defining moments of her career as a marketer and a leader.

"I've always believed in the balance between challenging conventions and preserving the proven, to surprise, delight and engage the public/customers to drive leads and sales. And for that, I'm grateful for all my opportunities at Manulife. My time here has been dramatically fast, deliciously passionate, and deeply fulfilling," she added.

According to Lim, one of her biggest achievement was in leading her team to clinch the 2019 and 2020 Overall Marketer of the Year at the Marketing Excellence Awards. Thanking Manulife's internal stakeholders for their support, Lim said winning the awards is testament to the team's consistent, continuous teamwork at the highest level.

"To my team- we've weathered through all the ups and downs together and it has been a privilege working alongside and leading you. You guys will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said. When asked on her next move, Lim declined to comment stating, “I'll be back firing on all cylinders soon, and I look forward to introducing my new role to you in a few weeks' time.”

Tune in: Check out the Marketing Connected podcast series on Spotify to hear Lim's views on marketing and her journey as a marketer.

Prior to her time at Manulife, Lim helmed the role of head of branding, marketing and communications at AXA Singapore. According to her LinkedIn, she led in branding, marketing, external and internal communications and corporate social responsibility there. Lim started her career as assistant product development manager at DBS, before taking up marketing manager roles at both DBS and HSBC.

Related Articles:

Manulife defends title, CMO and Marketing Innovator of the year crowned at MEA 2020

#MarketingEventsAwards 2020 highlight: Manulife Singapore makes learning and upskilling fun

#LEAwards 2020 highlight: Huat Manulife did to win gold for its 'Nom-bassadors'

Manulife wants you to #ChooseBothLah when it comes to insurance and investment

Manulife names Julie Nestor APAC CMO