Manulife names Julie Nestor APAC CMO

Manulife has named Julie Nestor its chief marketing and experience design officer, Asia, responsible for taking the company's strengtsh in marketing, brand, digital and CX in Asia to the next level. Nestor (pictured) will also oversee customer insights, product design, data analytics, digital strategy, ManulifeMOVE and communications.

Nestor reports to Anil Wadhwani, president and CEO, Asia, and Karen Leggett, global CMO. She also joins the company's Asia executive committee and will be a member of its global leadership team. She brings over 20 years of marketing experience across financial services, technology and hospitality industries. Prior to this, she was VP, marketing and GM of eCommerce, Asia Pacific at Hilton. She also held senior leadership roles at eBay and American Express.

Wadhwani said Nestor has a long track record of building an inclusive, highly engaged team with a winning mindset. "The depth and wealth of her marketing experience will further accelerate Manulife’s transformation and further progress our journey to becoming the most digital, customer-centric global company in our industry," Wadhwani said.

