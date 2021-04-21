Lululemon runs 'recommerce' initiative for consumers to purchase used goods

Lululemon has unveiled several new initiatives to push sustainability in line with its Impact Agenda. Its first agenda, launching in May in the US before rolling out to more stores in June is its lululemon Like New initiative. This will be the brand’s first-ever recommerce program done in line with its Be Planet pillar, which is said to focus on making products that are better for people and the planet.

Lululemon Like New was conceptualised to extend the life of a product by asking consumers to rediscover used lululemon products through a trade-in and resale program that reinvests profits to support sustainability initiatives.

Lululemon customers can exchange their clothing in participating stores or by mail in exchange for a lululemon e-gift card. The online resale program will begin in June. As part of the initiative, lululemon has partnered with TROVE, a recognised industry player in branded recommerce, to support with resale technology and operations. The brand also promises that all trade-in products will be cleaned using state-of-the-art technology. Gear that does not meet quality standards will be recycled through lululemon’s longstanding partnership with DEBRAND.

Meanwhile, its second initiative is the Earth Dye, which is a new, limited-edition collection of products that features casual, easy-to-wear styles made with lower-impact dyes upcycled from the waste of oranges, beets, and saw palmetto trees sourced from the agricultural and herbal industries.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said the brand is “actively working to help create a healthier future” and is focusing on meeting the goals detailed in its Impact Agenda, including making 100% percent of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030. “Our lululemon Like New and Earth Dye initiatives are both meaningful steps towards a circular ecosystem and demonstrate the sustainable innovation underway in product development and retail,” said McDonald.

