LTA is bringing back the 'Thoughtful Bunch' with DAN Singapore this year

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be rolling out its new Graciousness Campaign, which will further solidify the "Thoughtful Bunch" - Stand-Up Stacey, Move-In Martin, Give-Way Glenda, Hush-Hush Hannah and Bag-Down Benny – as key ambassasors to promote graciousness on Singapore’s public transport. Partnering Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Singapore, the end-to-end integrated campaign will comprise a communications strategy supported by creatives aimed at positively evolving commuter attitudes and behaviours on public transport in Singapore.

According to a press release, DAN’s creative group will focus on originating a refreshed series of materials and a campaign roll out that will be effective in advocating thoughtfulness as commuter demographics and travelling patterns on buses and trains shift. Marketing has reached out to DAN Singapore for additional information.

Klara Krok, head of business and media, creative group at DAN Singapore, said: “We are delighted to cement our relationship further with Singapore’s LTA by continuing to collaborate on the Graciousness campaign. We thank the team at LTA for believing in our passion, ideas and directive. We can’t wait to see the Thoughtful Bunch in action and will make sure their thoughtfulness continues to inspire commuters through this campaign.”

The new campaign comes as DAN retains incumbency for LTA's campaign for the sixth year. DAN worked with LTA and launched the "Thoughtful Bunch" in 2014 to provide a set of accessible and relatable examples that commuters can easily identify with. The five characters have since become a familiar and endearing part of everyday commute in Singapore. Accordingly, the campaign has also seen a positive and tangible change in commuter behaviour on the local public transport system.

In its Graciousness Campaign last year, LTA painted its public transport nodes with vibrant, refreshed visuals. The publicity materials, which were featured on sheltered walkways, bus stops, MRT stations and theme trains, incorporated "stronger elements of inclusiveness" to encourage commuters to pay extra care to those in need, said a press release. As such, LTA partnered students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts to give its five ambassadors, first rolled out in 2014, a makeover that not only looks chic but are also accessible to everyone. The move seeked to convey that anyone can emulate the acts of graciousness advocated by the five characters.

Last week, DAN launched dentsumcgarrybowen, bringing together agencies Dentsu and mcgarrybowen. The new agency is led by global co-presidents Merlee Jayme, chair and chief creative officer at Dentsu Jayme Syfu in the Philippines, as well as Jon Dupuis, mcgarrybowen’s global president. Both will report to Jean Lin (pictured below right), global CEO, creative, DAN. Meanwhile, Gorden Bowen, founder and global chairman of mcgarrybowen will helm the role of global chairman of dentsumcgarrybowen, in addition to his role of chief creative office, DAN.

