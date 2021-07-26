Lozenge brand Difflam uses cactus metaphor to illustrate thorny throat situations

The parent company of sore throat lozenge Difflam, iNova Pharmaceuticals, has used striking imagery to illustrate the discomfort consumers face when experiencing sore throat. The regional campaign comprises a series of films, social media content and in-store communications, and one of the images features a cactus wrapped around an individual's throat. The aim is to immediately communicate the physical and metaphorical pain produced by an unwelcome sore throat and educate consumers on the functional and emotional benefits of Difflam.

The campaign is led by creative agency The Teeth, which won the account in a three-way pitch earlier this year. The Teeth also commissioned the visual effects to The Imago in Brazil to create the realistic blend between the cactus and the neck. The films were produced by Breed and the photography was done by Colossal in Singapore.

Zee Agnew, founder and business partner at The Teeth, explained that the campaign had to work on social media and in-store. The team went for the cactus metaphor not just because it was bold and memorable. She said it needed a creative idea to make the point that this is the best range of products to treat the two kinds of sore throats that Difflam has solutions for - the dry and itchy, and the painful stabbing ones. Hence, the two cacti types.

"The visual language had to be understood across all the markets we had to reach, so we went to great lengths to get it right,” she added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to The Teeth for additional information on the campaign roll out.

Jenny Shortall, iNova Asia marketing director, said: “We are all really impressed and proud of the new brand assets. It’s great to see a clear linkage to our brand strategy, footprint and past campaigns, and on top have really high-quality material. It was a big effort catering for all the market's requests”.

Ben Agnew, co-founder and managing partner at The Teeth said that the campaign films depict scenarios that have become more meaningful due to the pandemic. Though the visuals take the limelight, he explained that the whole campaign addresses several strategic challenges in subtler ways.

"Our audience can’t afford to let a sore throat ruin their day. Last year, Difflam established its pain-relieving credentials by featuring a bride on her wedding day. This year we wanted to go deeper and feature more frequent high-stake moments. The films cover professional situations, such as a Zoom meeting, as well as personal ones such as a birthday party and asking someone out for a date,” Ben Agnew said.

The Teeth’s other works include AirAsia’s “Holiday Quickies” campaign in 2019. The campaign aimed to encourage individuals to achieve a healthy work-life balance. The campaign was later extended to a partnership with Mediacorp, where AirAsia flew local radio station YES 933’s DJs to various “quickies” around the region. Listeners got to take in highlights of the trip on YES 933, with social media used to further drive engagement

