What loyalty means to HKT

Ivan Wong is the senior vice president of broadband services marketing and Smart Living marketing of consumer group at HKT.

He has held several managerial positions in the areas of marketing, sales, service development, market research and CRM for broadband, Wi-Fi, IPTV and mobile voice and data services in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Wong is also a keynote speaker at the Customer Loyalty Hong Kong conference. He tells Marketing why loyalty is still a fundamental pillar for HKT in today's fast-paced markets.

What does loyalty mean to a company like HKT?

The definition of a customer to us is not limited to an individual, it's also family related. To us loyalty provides more than just a one-off sales relationship, it helps us look out for customer needs about service and satisfaction. Additionally, it also helps to build trust with our customers.

Has the idea of loyalty taken on greater meaning in today's fast-paced and competitive market?

Consumer decisions are fed by a huge amount of information and they are more aware that they are the decision makers. Loyalty is one of the most important elements for a consumer to stick with a brand, and today the meaning can be varied. In view of high mobility, successful brands have to respond to fast-changing consumer behavior and expectations.

Is it now easier to engage customers with newer technologies? Or has it changed the way companies should approach this critical area of marketing?

Technology creates opportunities for both companies and consumers. Approaching potential customers become easier for companies, at the same time, customers are given more knowledge and options in the market. Not only the communication, the products and services to consumers also have to catch up with the newer technologies.

