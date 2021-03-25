Louis Vuitton makes green screens fashionable in first physical show backed by SG skyline

Over the weekend, luxury player Louis Vuitton (LV) held its physical fashion show in the ArtScience Museum out of Singapore and streamed the show globally. This marked LV's first physical fashion show since the pandemic struck, featuring its latest Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection. LV said on its website that the iconic skyline of Singapore acts as the perfect backdrop for the show. Said to be "the first fashion show of its kind" to take place in Southeast Asia, LV said the show cultivates proximity to a global audience and nurtures client relationships by bringing the clothes and show to a new location.

LV utilised green screens for the fashion show to execute a "physical meets digital" concept, where it projects extracts from a romantic fantasy film "Wings of Desire" onto green screens at the ArtScience Museum. Additionally, the show is made available on LV's website, so everyone around the world can watch the fashion show even without travelling down to Singapore. The fashion house also created dedicated a micro-site on its official website for the fashion show, populated with content that show viewers the details of the fashion show, as well as the latest collection. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LV for additional information.

LV's decision to hold its Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show in Singapore is the latest event that thrusts the country into the global spotlight. In January, Singapore was also chosen as a destination to play host to World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Annual Meeting 2021, which was originally slated to commence in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Three years ago, Singapore also hosted the iconic Trump-Kim summit, where former US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met.

According to Oliver Chong, who previously helmed the role of executive director of communications and marketing capability the Singapore Tourism Board, such high-profile visits place Singapore on the map for international audiences and showcase Singapore as an ideal destination, especially for business and meetings.

