IRVINS looks to further penetrate US market with online store

Singapore-based snack company IRVINS Salted Egg is targeting consumers in the US through its new online retail store. According to a press release, the brand's strategy is aimed at building its US customer base through the online store. It is added that although IRVINS products are already available in the US at Asian markets such as 99 Ranch, Seafood City and H Mart, its online presence marks a new chapter in the availability of Asian packaged goods in North America.

The variety of IRVINS chips available online are Salted Egg Potato Chips, Spicy Salted Egg Potato Chips, Salted Egg Cassava Chips, Spicy Salted Egg Cassava Chips and Salted Egg Crunchy Roll. All chips are made in Singapore with superior ingredients, including the familiar Asian-flavor salted duck egg yolk, as well as curry leaves and red chili pepper to add flavor while enhancing the salted egg taste, with no added preservatives. To promote the store, IRVINS has set up a Facebook and Instagram account for its US counterpart. It has also officially announced the launch on its Instagram page, which saw many netizens expressing their excitement through their comments.

Yosuke Yazawa, business development manager of North America, IRVINS Salted Egg, said it is "ecstatic" about the expanded availability in the U.S. "IRVINS Salted Egg products bring a distinctive flavor and premium quality to the American snack food market, and we look forward to earning a place in the conversation as more people can try our product."

Founded in 2008, IRVINS started as a local seafood restaurant at the corner of River Valley in Singapore. Well-known for the delicious yet affordable seafood, the restaurant's signature dish, Salted Egg Crab, was a big hit amongst the locals. The company then transformed the dish into a snack, and has since set up shop in many countries besides Singapore, including Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, China, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Philippines.



