LG gets users bobbing and dancing to Baby Shark tune to promote new styler

LG Electronics is getting Singaporean consumers to dance to the popular tune of Pinkfong's Baby Shark song in its latest campaign via a challenge on Instagram and TikTok. This is part of its campaign to promote its hygienic clothing management system known as the LG Styler. The dance has four different moves - shake it, wash it, stream it, and smooth it - and are meant to showcase the functions of the styler.

At the same time, it also launched an ad featuring five family members dancing and using the styler to refresh a range of items, from soft toys to clothes to face masks. The YouTube video had more than 400,000 views at the time of writing.

The campaign is also using the hashtags #LGstylerDanceChallenge and #LGStyler to drum up hype on social media. At the same time, it also created an AR filter on its official Instagram and TikTok accounts for participants to use when creating their own Baby Shark dance videos.

To date, the hashtag #LGstylerDanceChallenge has received more than 100 million views on TikTok, with numerous users participating in the challenge. Meanwhile, the hashtag #LGstyler also has 200,000 thousand views on TikTok. Meanwhile, a check by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE found that the hashtag on Instagram has yet to be met with the same enthusiasm. With 147 posts under the hashtag "#LGstylerDanceChallenge" and 17,000 posts under the hashtag "#LGStyler", a few netizens have shared photos of them standing beside the LG Styler product they purchased instead

The dance challenge ends on 6 June and LG Electronics is rewarding the five entries with the highest number of likes, comments and views with its products such as the LG Styler, a vacuum cleaner, and wireless earbuds. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LG Electronics for additional information on the campaign.

Last year, YouTube crowned Pinkfong's Baby Shark song the most-viewed video of all time on its platform, dethroning Despacito. Baby Shark now has 8.5 billion YouTube views. Besides LG Electronics, other brands have also jumped on the Baby Shark trend, including Shopee, Hong Kong Harbour City, and Singapore's national water agency PUB.

Separately in April, LG Electronics announced its move to closed its mobile business unit worldwide. The company explained that the strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.

Related articles:

LG Electronics bows out of competitive mobile business

LG Electronics eyes ad dollars through CTV, partners Unruly

LG Electronics retains WPP agencies for global comms duties