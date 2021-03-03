Lenovo appoints new APAC PR partner

Lenovo has appointed Zeno Group to manage its PR duties in Asia Pacific for a year, following a review which included incumbent WE and Golin. The appointment commences on 1 April. Zeno will focus on communications strategy, tech analyst relations, internal communications, executive social, media relations, and content creation for Lenovo's intranet.

The review only covers the corporate and PC and smart device business of Lenovo in Asia Pacific and there are no changes to the local markets. Hoffman will continue to support Lenovo's Data Center Group throughout Asia Pacific while WE will continue in several markets including Singapore. The Asia Pacific geography for Lenovo covers Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, ASEAN, ANZ, and India.

Lenovo's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Zeno was selected for a variety of reasons including a strong strategic pitch, brand vision, and of course team chemistry. "The agencies all submitted fantastic proposals, making this a very difficult decision. This was a great opportunity for us to get to know more about the capabilities of PR firms in the region," she said. The pitch was held over the course of the past two to three months.

"WE has been our incumbent lead agency for strategy, media relations and content, while Zeno and Hoffman also support us in other areas. We now are consolidating these functions into a single agency for the sake of better alignment. It is also the right time to take a step back and review our communications direction in Asia Pacific, since Lenovo will establish a new organisational structure designed to capitalise on the Group’s service-led transformation growth opportunities," the spokesperson added.

Lenovo appointed former Under Armour marketing director Yvonne Tey as its consumer marketing lead for its Central Asia Pacific region in January. Tey is responsible for managing and overseeing marketing initiatives to drive overall consumer growth across the region, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. She is also tasked to drive the development of intelligent technology for each individual and business to help them "transform their world" with Lenovo innovations and solutions.

Meanwhile across the border in Malaysia, Lenovo's line of gaming PCs and gear, Lenovo Legion, appointed Social Groove Solutions as its social media agency for the Malaysia market last June. Social Groove Solutions was tasked to build the brand's community through effective strategic planning, creative development, and engaging social contests. As part of this appointment, all APAC countries involved with Lenovo Legion will look to Social Grooves for content creation and data analysis.

Related articles:

Under Armour marketing director Yvonne Tey heads to Lenovo

#AsiaeCommerceAwards highlight: Lenovo wins loyalty gold with its Pro programme

Lenovo's lead gen strategy: Banking on social conversations and comic strips



