Lazada's CMO Michelle Yip takes on new role at DBS

Michelle Yip, former CMO of Lazada Singapore, has taken on a new role at DBS as executive director, group strategic marketing and communications. In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Yip said she will be helping to drive sustainability efforts, create social impact, as well as democratise banking services through DBS' digital innovation in her new role.

"As a purpose-driven bank, DBS has reimagined banking to help customers live hassle-free by making banking invisible, intelligent and intuitive so that they can seize life's opportunities and live larger than themselves. The impact it creates goes beyond banking, because what DBS does touches real people and real businesses," Yip added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to DBS and Lazada for additional information.

Yip (pictured) joins DBS after over five years at Alibaba-owned eCommerce company Lazada. She first joined in May 2015 as regional category director - home category. She was the direct category lead for home appliances and home living category across Southeast Asia, and scaled her way up to senior vice president of customer experience a year later. Yip also forged partnerships with brands such as Tefal and 3M and brought the brands onboard the Lazada platform.

During her time at Lazada Singapore as CMO, Yip led the marketing team across branding, social, public relations, online performance marketing, CRM, customer lifecycle management and strategic partnerships, according her LinkedIn. She also took the reins of Lazada and RedMart marketing integration, including brand, operations and team harmonisation. When the pandemic hit last year, Yip was also responsible for Lazada's COVID-19 related consumer engagement efforts to support the community, her LinkedIn added.

Prior to joining Lazada, Yip was the senior marketing manager at electronics company Philips. Previously she held lead marketing roles at Samsung Electronics for the telecommunications and smartphone category. She worked in both Hong Kong and South Korea, coming up with online strategy and being a part of the 2008 Beijing Olympics marketing campaign.

