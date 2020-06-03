Lazada strikes up deal with GroupM, gives preferential pricing to clients

Lazada Group has partnered with GroupM, to give the agency's clients preferential access and pricing for Lazada Group marketing assets. As part of the partnership, Lazada will also provide GroupM with eCommerce knowledge and tools to help brands under the LazMall channel deliver a better online shopping experience to its customers. Additionally, Lazada will transfer best practices on optimal store management operation and usage of the platform tools to grow GroupM's client’s sales on Lazada.

The partnership will cover all six Southeast Asia markets where Lazada Group has operations in, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. It will be managed by GroupM Commerce, a dedicated team that consolidates the eCommerce expertise across the group. GroupM’s COO for Asia Pacific, Jon Thurlow, will lead the GroupM Commerce capability in addition to his existing responsibilities.

GroupM’s agencies - MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker and Essence - will be able to leverage GroupM Commerce to deliver digital solutions such as search and display optimisation, affiliate marketing, content and creative development, and more. According to a press statement, GroupM Commerce aims to help marketers connect media and eCommerce with strategic support and activation capabilities that increase sales and revenues.

Mary Zhou, Lazada Group’s chief marketing officer said it is pleased to partner with GroupM given their expertise and dedication to the eCommerce space. Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO, GroupM Asia Pacific added that it has seen a marked increase in client activity in eCommerce since the beginning of COVID-19 and its partnership with Lazada will further enhance the agency's capabilities.

“Over the past four years, we have innovated a successful eCommerce service model in China, and subsequently rolled out to India. Our learnings have been valuable to understanding how to meet the needs of clients across the region, and now we are ready to accelerate deployment to help clients drive their marketing objectives," he said. Srivastava was recently appointed as CEO in March. He is based in Singapore and reponsible for all other GroupM Asia Pacific markets, excluding China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In April this year, Lazada has also ventured into the esports scene in Indonesia. It partnered with Southeast Asia’s esports organisation EVOS Esports to support the growth of esports in Indonesia. Through the one year collaboration, the eCommerce company also aims to boost the development of mobile gaming and esports among Millennials and Generation Z digital natives in Indonesia.

Related Articles:

Lazada CMO Michelle Yip on eCommerce with a splash of CRM

Lazada MY creates job fair, 1000 jobs open across FMCG, eCommerce and others

Lazada's VP of comms Julia Wei returns to her agency roots

