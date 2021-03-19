Landor & FITCH overhauls leadership following regrouping under single entity

Landor & FITCH has shuffled its Asia Pacific leadership months after the two separate agencies were grouped under one entity early last year. Evonne Chung (pictured right), MD of Singapore, has left the agency close to five years after she joined Landor in 2016. According to her LinkedIn, she also oversaw the Jakarta and Bangkok markets and was appointed to the role in 2019 ahead of Nick Foley's (pictured left) return to Australia. Prior to taking on the MD title, Chung was executive client director with Landor Singapore, a role she took on in 2016 when she joined from The Brand Union. Meanwhile, Foley who was previously Landor's president, Southeast Asia Pacific and Japan but later helmed the role of MD of Australia at Landor & FITCH, has also left. He spent over 13 years with the agency, starting out as an executive strategy director in Sydney, according to his LinkedIn. Foley first arrived in Singapore in January 2012 at a time when Landor was focused on a couple of core clients.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Landor & FITCH's spokesperson said following the combining of the teams, the Landor & FITCH Asia Pacific team saw a restructure to better leverage combined strength across the region.

"As the structure took shape, some roles became redundant, with many more being created including new regional ECD Hidetaka Matsunaga and new people director Anne Ng," the spokesperson said. Thomas Sutton, who has been leading Indonesia as country director since 2014, has now taken on the expanded remit to lead Southeast Asia. The spokesperson said Southeast Asia "remains a major focus for Landor & FITCH". Meanwhile, Landor & FITCH has more than 250 across Asia Pacific, with the business and team growing strongly across the whole region, the spokesperson added.

Following the restructure, Jonathan Cummings took on overall leadership as president of Asia Pacific last October and is based out of Hong Kong. The spokesperson added that the Asia Pacific leadership team is spread across multiple locations including Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta and Hong Kong as part of a coordinated regional outreach.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that recent departures this year also comprised of Landor Singapore's Kristina Liu, executive director, client services; Filipe Rocha, design director; and Tang Meng Kiat, production manager.

Landor & FITCH also made some regional appointments last year. It named Cally Williams as MD, Asia Pacific, client growth and Janice Siu as MD, Asia Pacific, business development last December. Both Williams and Siu are based in Hong Kong, according to their LinkedIn. It also brought on board Mark D'Costa as MD, global business innovation based in Mumbai.

Separately, group CEO Jane Geraghty told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE last year that since January 2019, FITCH has been part of the Landor family under her stewardship. She added that the decision to bring the businesses closer together was driven by the demand from clients to access a broader brand and design capability more simply. She also explained previously that it will be maintaining the Landor and FITCH brands in 2020, working independently on a number of clients.

