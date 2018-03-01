Lacoste swaps out crocodile logo with icons of threatened species

Lacoste has collaborated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to launch a polo collection which sees the brand swapping out its iconic crocodile icon for 10 threatened species.

This is part of the IUCN’s Save Our Species project, with the collection being launched at Paris Fashion Week 2018. The collection sees 10 limited edition polo shirt designs, which includes rare reptiles, birds and mammals, according to ICUN’s website. The number produced in each series also corresponds to the remaining population sizes in the wild as estimated by IUCN species experts.

View the collection here:

[gallery link="file" ids="214018,214017,214016"]

The campaign also encourages people to participate in the cause by purchasing the polos through Lacoste’s online store and sharing videos on social media using the #LacosteSaveOurSpecies hashtag, among others. According to the IUCN, the project falls in its 70th anniversary year.

The campaign looks to not only engage with businesses to achieve its mission, but also fit with the SOS open partnership approach which invites support from all sectors of civil society. This is to bring their respective skills and competencies to bear in “scaling up the fight on extinction”.