KwentongJollibee: Jollibee, McCann Worldgroup PH spotlight love stories in the pandemic

The country’s leading fast-food chain, Jollibee, in collaboration with its long-time partner agency, McCann Worldgroup Philippines, is capturing the hearts of Filipinos once again with its latest set of Kwentong Jollibee episodes in time for---and after---the Valentine season. This year, the highly successful and award-winning series draws on love being the greatest source of strength amid the challenges of the pandemic, based on the real-life love stories and experiences of ordinary people.

Highly acclaimed directors Antoinette Jadaone, Pepe Diokno, and Ianco de la Cruz were tapped to headline the new episodes, following the theme #FindStrengthInLove.

“Our efforts continue to be rooted in love and universal truths told through insightful storytelling. While the digital engagement our videos reach is a much-appreciated perk, what we hope to always achieve is to continue to resonate with our audience and make them feel seen, and their emotions felt. We believe this is very important—that while a lot of things are uncertain, we can be assured that we can power through with love,” said Arline Adeva, Jollibee assistant vice president for brand communications and digital.

Telling stories through Kwentong Jollibee

Since its viral launch in 2017, #KwentongJollibee has been chronicling real-life stories of life and love during Valentine’s Day and red-letter day occasions. The powerful stories’ memorable lessons were beautifully weaved in with the Filipinos’ love affair with the brand.

As viewers find the true-to-life episodes to be highly relatable, they have brought many Kwentong Jollibee ads to be dominating materials in the digital space. The videos have now garnered a total of over 557 million views on the brand’s official Facebook page and the Jollibee Studios YouTube channel.

#FindStrengthInLove

The first episode in this year’s Valentine trilogy is “LDR”. It tells the story of Brian and Mina, and the challenges of dealing with being in a long-distance relationship while in lockdown. “LDR” is directed by Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Director Antoinette Jadaone, who is joining the Kwentong Jollibee team for the first time. Just a few hours after its release, “LDR” has gained over 2 million views and counting, indicating people’s appreciation for the narratives of Kwentong Jollibee.

Kwentong Jollibee has continued the heart-tugging narrative with its second and third episodes, First Date and Hero.

Through this year’s Kwentong Jollibee Valentine trilogy, Jollibee celebrates the strength and loving nature of the Filipinos as they battle through the pandemic. They shed light on the unique strength that’s found in love — one that’s sure to carry them through all of life’s uncertainties.