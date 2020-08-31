Kraft Heinz splits global media duties, appoints Asia partner

The Kraft Heinz Company has chosen two agencies to support its media planning and buying around the world after four media agencies participated in its eight-month global review. Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat will now handle Kraft Heinz’s Canada and international zones. Carat also will take the lead agency role in developing global projects and capabilities with the company’s Amsterdam-based global media team.

While the incumbent Starcom Worldwide has handled all the company’s global media buying and planning since 2018, Kraft Heinz is retaining Starcom as its agency of record within the US zone, the company’s largest business segment – but under a brand-new proposition. To support the Kraft Heinz business, Starcom will bring together unique capabilities and resources from several of its fellow Publicis Media agencies under Publicis 57, an innovative (and creatively named) arrangement that will take a targeted and strategic approach to driving increased consumer engagement while improving the company’s marketing spend effectiveness. Included in the Publicis 57 focus will be a sharper emphasis on e-commerce media planning and buying across a broad range of platforms.

“As a company, we’re on an exciting journey of transformation. We’re thrilled to welcome Carat aboard, as the agency will bring data-driven insights and help drive growth within our diverse Canada and International Zones as we shift to an even stronger consumer-obsessed mindset and build a culture of creativity,” said Nina Barton, global chief growth officer at Kraft Heinz. “At the same time, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Starcom in the United States, working closely to bring a fresh, collaborative approach to our evolving U.S. business. We’re confident both agencies will deliver for Kraft Heinz as we compete in today’s fast-changing digital media landscape.”

Michael Epstein, CEO, global media brands & product, Dentsu Aegis Network said, “We are incredibly honored to partner with Kraft Heinz on their journey to connect people with some of the most loved brands in the world. Our teams around the world are excited to start designing and delivering new and compelling brand experiences that deliver growth every day for Kraft Heinz.”

Tim Jones, CEO, Publicis Media Americas added, “We are thrilled to continue our 20-year partnership with The Kraft Heinz Company. Armed with our strategic human insights and advanced data and commerce capability, we will deliver media as a growth engine for Kraft Heinz’s iconic brands.”

Most recently in Asia, Kraft Heinz Company has expanded its partnership with Swiss holding company DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods to Malaysia. The decision comes as Kraft Heinz aims to simplify its operation in the region, by decreasing time spent on distributor management and by moving from a multi-distributor model to one service provider.

DKSH will provide a full-service solution for Kraft Heinz to accelerate growth for household brands, such as Heinz, ABC, HP Sauce, Lea & Perrin’s and Wattie’s in Malaysia. DKSH’s approach to drive growth is fourfold: First, DKSH will be decreasing Kraft Heinz’s operational complexity in Malaysia, including East Malaysia. Second, it will also improve accessibility by closing distribution gaps in modern trade and expanding coverage in general trade and food services. Third, the company will focus on operational excellence and on raising on-shelf availability. Lastly, DKSH will enable effective analysis through data sharing and business intelligence.

