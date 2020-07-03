Konica Minolta Marketing Services rebrands as Indicia Worldwide

Marketing and advertising company Konica Minolta Marketing Services (KMMS) has integrated with communications agency Indicia to form a single unified agency - Indicia Worldwide. The new agency was launched in response to the challenge faced in marketing, whereby the effectiveness of marketing communications keep dropping as brands push to be more efficient. It aims to drive the effectiveness of an intelligence-led communication agency with the efficiencies of a global production powerhouse.

Indicia Worldwide is present in over 35 countries with hubs in Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America, with existing global clients such as L’Oréal, Stanley Black & Decker, Heineken, Unilever and Nissan. Marketing has reached out to Indicia Worldwide for additional information.

Yves Rogivue, global CEO of Indicia Worldwide, said the the company brought together the required skills and processes, underpinned by proprietary technology, to “create a lower cost and faster activation” of marketing across communication channels and a consistency in adaptation across the globe.

“Our expertise in data-led intelligence unlocks insights into strategic and creative thinking. This allows us to create more effective communications to a clear strategy by understanding consumer needs and behaviours and, most importantly, by delivering excellent execution,” Rogivue added.

Previously, KMMS and Indicia had been working as associated but separate brands since KMMS acquired Indicia in 2014. Konica Minolta’s services included print management and creative production, whereas Indicia’s services included data analytics, CRM management and creatives production, as stated by the company’s website.

