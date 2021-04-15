KFC SG wants to join in on consumers' intended act of kindness

KFC Singapore has unveiled its Ramadan campaign this year with a CSR twist. The fast food company is encouraging customers and fans to share their intended acts of kindness this Ramadan on social media, and it will pick one act to be part of. To kickstart the initiative, KFC unveiled a video featuring three KFC Singapore staff, Norah, Shahirani, and Claire, who talked about their charitable acts of kindness in an interview-style monologue.

Through personal stories, the three ladies shared their acts of kindness and what spreading joy during the month of Ramadan means to them. The video concludes with a call for fans to share their intended acts of generosity this Ramadan, which KFC Singapore will get involved in one chosen act. This may be by way of donating comforting finger lickin’ good meals or KFC Singapore staff contributing through some charity work. Interested participants can share their intended acts of kindness by leaving a comment on KFC's feature video post on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

“We have always put great emphasis on serving the community. This year, we wish to extend our efforts and rope in our fans to share their plans on how they would like to bring happiness to those in need during the month of Ramadan," KFC Singapore's spokesperson said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to KFC Singapore for additional information.

To boost rapport with its consumers, KFC also introduced a new brand promise earlier in February. Embracing the lemon law, KFC said if its chicken isn’t finger lickin’ good, consumers will get a replacement. According to KFC, the 1-for-1 exchange programme is done to ensure customers are never disappointed. Should a customer be unsatisfied with their chicken, they may exchange it at the counter for a new one. They will also have to bring the uneaten/partially eaten chicken to the counter and fill out a feedback form by scanning a Colonel’s Guarantee QR Code placed in the restaurant. Upon showing the completed feedback form to KFC staff, the replacement will be handed to the customer and the old one will be discarded.

Separately, KFC Malaysia's former CMO Angelina Villanueva took on the marketing director role at KFC Asia earlier this year. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understood that Villanueva will oversee markets including Singapore and Malaysia, and report to CMO Annabel Fribence. Prior to this regional role, Villanueva spent over five years as CMO with KFC Malaysia under franchisee QSR Brands. Her time at KFC Malaysia involved several creative initiatives, such as Malaysia Day murals, a music-parody video during the Movement Control Order, 12 different ads to celebrate the 13 states of Malaysia, as well as a digital cookbook for its social-led #KepciKitchen.

