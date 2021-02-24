KFC embraces lemon law allowing 1-for-1 chicken exchange

KFC Singapore is making a bold new promise – if its chicken isn’t finger lickin’ good, you get a replacement. According to KFC, the 1-for-1 exchange programme is done to ensure customers are never disappointed and kicks off today.

Should a customer be unsatisfied with their Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy Chicken, they may head over to the counter and exchange it for a new one. They simply need to bring the uneaten/partially eaten chicken to the counter and fill out a feedback form by scanning a Colonel’s Guarantee QR Code placed in the restaurant. Upon showing the completed feedback form to KFC staff, the replacement will be handed to the customer and the old one will be discarded.

For takeaway, exchange must be made in person at the same store of purchase, and on the same day of purchase together with a receipt as proof of purchase. Customers to scan the QR code at KFC store, fill up the form and show to KFC staff at the counter. Upon showing the completed feedback form to KFC staff, the replacement will be handed to the customer and the old one will be discarded. Orders made through KFC Delivery and/or Delivery partners Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood, are not applicable for this exchange programme.

Adding to the data collation element through this new initiative, KFC is also enticing customers who are pleased with the meal to scan a QR code and tap on the ‘Well Done” button. As a gesture of appreciation, customers will get a promotion code in return to enjoy one free piece of chicken in their next purchase.

“It’s a journey to impress Singaporeans with the tastiest fried chicken that is finger lickin’ fresh, juicy, tender and good. At KFC Singapore, Colonel’s food philosophy has been embraced passionately. Everyone involved in serving a piece of signature fried chicken at KFC is trained with the goal to serve only the best tasting chicken, prepared fresh in the kitchen every day,” said KFC in a release.

Lynette Lee, general manager, KFC Singapore, said: “As the expert in fried chicken and a leader in this industry, we are confident every KFC Cooks in Singapore met the Colonel’s standard. The Colonel’s Guarantee is our stamp of assurance and commitment to serve great tasting signature fried chicken to our fans. Our fried chicken is not just ‘Good’, it’s ‘Finger Lickin’ Good.”

