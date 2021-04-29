KFC SG dispenses TLC for mums with Walch tie-up for Mother's Day

KFC Singapore has tied up with personal care brand Walch this Mother's Day to shower mothers with TLC (tender loving chicken and tender loving care) by giving away a free Walch speed foaming automatic hand wash for every KFC Celebration Feast purchased. To promote the campaign, KFC is tapping on online advertising and content push, as well as communications at KFC restaurants to inform fans about this promotion, which runs from 30 April to 16 May.

In addition, KFC has also launched a Mother's Day social media contest on Facebook and Instagram for its fans, encouraging them to share one unforgettable moment they had with their mother that means a lot to them and elaborate why. The fast food restaurant chain is rewarding winners with the Walch automatic handwash, a KFC Celebration Feast, and a KFC chicken bouquet.

Juliana Lim, senior director, marketing and food innovation, KFC Singapore, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the brand thought it only fitting to partner with Walch, which it said is a trusted antiseptic household product by mothers. The aim of the campaign is to spread some TLC (tender loving chicken and tender loving care) to all mothers who have been keeping bellies full and protecting their families' health and well-being, especially during this pandemic.

"KFC is all about good food that is always enjoyed with families and friends. For Mother's Day we wanted the focus and the spotlight to be on appreciating all mothers and care for them in the way they do for their children. Mothers take care of the health and well-being of the family, so on this day the mothers should enjoy some finger lickin' good chicken and a gift of health from us," Lim said. According to her, the handwash being given away is a variant suitable for sensitive skin that comes in a special packaging.

To ensure KFC is able to keep up with a potentially high demand, Lim said it has done its sales projections for the campaign period and worked closely with Walch. "The quantity we planned should be sufficient," she added. Although Lim did not reveal how many hand wash product KFC will be giving away, she said KFC hopes to give out "as many [Walch hand wash] as it can" for the campaign, and hopes fans will use this opportunity to pamper their mothers.

Promotions and new launches in Singapore are often met with the challenge of not having enough stocks to cater to the high demand. Earlier in February, IKEA sold out its BYGGLEK range of storage boxes, which was developed in collaboration with toy retailer LEGO, in less than two days since it hit the shelves. In a statement on its social media channels, IKEA confirmed that the items have been sold out, adding that this was despite setting a purchase limit of three pieces per customer.

Similarly in 2019, McDonald's released its loungewear set, which brought much excitement to its fans. In fact, due to an overwhelming amount of traffic, the McDonald's Singapore site and app crashed on eager fans on the evening of the launch. According to netizens' comments on Facebook, the site and app was not accessible as early as two minutes past the official launch. About two hours after, McDonald's issued an apology through a Facebook post as several were still unable to place orders.

