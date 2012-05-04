KFC rewards with more Snax

KFC has relaunched its loyalty programme, following the revamp of its loyalty card and Snax.com.my microsite.

The card, which works on a points system, allows users to accumulate points and redeem freebies at KFC stores and thorough its interactive site.

Kelvin Hong, general manager of marketing for KFC Holdings Malaysia, said the initiative started a year ago but was halted for several months this year to upgrade its back-end support systems.

"The site look and feel, which takes a lifestyle approach, highlights the evolution of times and the celebration of youth and fashion from past to present, and how this all connects together as a relaunch of sorts for Snax.com.my," added Hong.

IF Isobar, KFC's digital agency, was involved in the revamp.

"The initial thought was that KFC is very much a family brand," Stephanie Kwan, IF Isobar account manager for KFC, said.

"They wanted to connect more with youth, so we came up with the Snax website to have a more youth-centric site for fans to enjoy KFC and have something that relates to them."

She added that the revamp includes plug-ins with Facebook to allow users to share with their Facebook friends when they ‘like' an activity on the microsite, which in turn will give them more Snax points.

The loyalty programme offerings will be promoted online and via in-store initiatives.