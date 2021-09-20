Karl Lagerfeld sells out NFT collection in pioneer launch

Karl Lagerfeld has sold out of its NFT collection which was first launched on 10 September, Lagerfeld's birthday. The luxury brand released two NFTs - Chromatik Karl and Ikonik Karl - and listed four main ways buyers can use their new NFT. They can either share it on Twitter, capture it in AR, showcase it on their blockchain profile, or access the AR version of Karl via Snapchat. The NFT collection was done in collaboration with fashion digital platform THE DEMATERIALISED.

The two NFTs are digital figurines of Lagerfeld and recreate the designer's likeness in cartoon form. The NFTs were also inspired by the designer's fascination with new technologies and the cultural impact of the present. At the same time, they are also a virtual extension of the brand's playful Ikonik collection. Lagerfeld passed away on 2019 and was creative director of Chanel for 36 years.

Karl Lagerfeld joins other fashion brands such as DKNY and Louis Vuitton to enter the NFT space. DKNY auctioned its redesigned logo as an NFT for charity while LV rolled out an NFT video game in August to celebrate the founder's 200th birthday. Vogue Singapore also pushed the boundaries by stepping into the NFT space. Its September issue featuring a unique print cover in the form of a QR code that acts as a portal to two digital-only covers created in partnership with local and international digital designers. It also launched the first NFT mystery box uniting all 28 editions of Vogue to feature a sunrise as a leitmotif indicating a hopeful outlook towards a new dawn.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Related articles:

Marketer's perspective on NFT: A tech-driven trend or hype?

DKNY debuts new brand logo as an NFT

After mystery box, Vogue SG launches digital cover NFTs

Visa next to jump on NFT hype with US$150k purchase of CryptoPunk

Lionel Messi kicks off NFT ambitions with 'Messiverse' art collection

Vogue Singapore eyes crypto community with NFT mystery boxes

Louis Vuitton rolls out NFT video game to celebrate founder's 200th birthday