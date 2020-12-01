Jollibee’s Christmas campaign: the appreciation and joy of family amid hard times

Through good times and the bad, the family has always been the one constant in Filipino lives—from sharing the happiest moments to being a strong foundation to lean on in the toughest of times. This has never been truer this year as the entire world faces an unprecedented challenge that has impacted our daily way of life. In this new normal, people learn to appreciate more the things that give them joy and the time that they spend with their loved ones.

This is what Jollibee and creative agency McCann World Group Philippines hope to convey to everyone in the fast-food leader’s new short film. Based on the powerful truth that family is the Filipino’s greatest source of joy, it reminds people to be grateful for the gift of family and to make every day at home count especially during these uncertain times.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pepe Diokno and produced with Unitel Straight Shooters, the new video with a heart-tugging original song penned for the campaign shows a perspective of reality through the eyes of a child. The video features an actual family and was shot – with all the security protocols strictly in place – in their own home.

In this short video, Jollibee was able to capture what a typical Pinoy household looks like in today’s new normal. Familiar scenes of parents working from home, students busy with online classes, and grandparents restricted to the confines of home.

But as the video progresses it also reveals another undeniable truth; that this pandemic also comes with a silver lining. This is the renewed appreciation and rediscovered joy for what is most important—the priceless quality time enjoyed with family. And as the approaching Christmas season will probably be celebrated in a more intimate and simpler way this year, the fact that it can be shared together with a whole, healthy, and happy family is something that people are most grateful for.

“It may be difficult to find joy in every day amid these trying times, and especially as we’re accustomed to festive gatherings during the Christmas season. But this period also reminded us to view what’s happening from the eyes of a child and treasure what we have in our lives right now—it’s family, the love and joy we share, and the heartwarming support we provide one another,” said Francis Flores, Jollibee Foods Corporation Philippines country/regional marketing head and concurrent PH marketing head.

“It’s normal to feel sad and doubtful at times, but we must also not take for granted the people who love us and help us through these hardships. Like the child in the video, we can all count our blessings and appreciate the greatest gift we have, our families, and the precious time spent with them,” said McCann World Group Philippines associate managing partner Mitzie Lim-Nacianceno.

While lives may be unlike how they were before, the joy and love of family can be a constant in our daily lives.