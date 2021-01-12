Johnson & Johnson Vision searches for APAC marketing lead

Johnson & Johnson Vision is on the lookout for a head of marketing, Vision Care Asia Pacific to oversee its portfolio of brands in the region and all of Vision Care's beauty brands globally. The brands in its portfoliio include ACUVUE, blink, iLASIK, LipiFlow, and TECNIS Symfony.

The appointed individual will direct and coordinate critical processes related to business planning, marketing plans, portfolio management and development, market research, new product launches, business performance tracking, and multi-channel marketing, according to the LinkedIn job post.

Additionally, the marketer will also develop and implement omni-channel marketing strategies to optimise the customer experience, increase marketing effectiveness, and improve customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, the individual is required to ensure that brand stewardship, innovation and strategy, vision experience, business intelligence, and marketing excellence is aligned with global stakeholders, while partnering with in-market teams for content development, customer marketing, connected commerce, personalised marketing, and local strategy.

The ideal candidate should have at least 14 years of related experience in creating a vision and executing in a similar integrated brand and marketing leadership role, as well as a minimum of seven years of CPG experience, and/or healthcare professional marketing. The individual should also have a strong understanding of Asia Pacific and global brand management experience is preferred.

Related articles:

J&J's APAC commerce and marketing lead Sanchita Johri leaps to adidas

Former J&J marketer Richa Goswami resurfaces at HSBC

J&J's global head of digital Richa Goswami exits

J&J to pay US$343.99m for misleading consumers on risk of pelvic mesh products

Lazada and J&J tie up to help Southeast Asian brands reach Chinese consumers

J&J recalls ACUVUE lenses, reviews marketing activities (as per protocol)



