Jaguar Land Rover drives off with Accenture as global marketing partner

Partnering with Accenture, Jaguar Land Rover has put in motion a transformation plan for its global marketing operations as part of its ongoing commitment to be the creator of “the world’s most distinct luxury vehicles”. Accenture will join forces with Jaguar Land Rover’s Spark44 to create a new bespoke model which will play a central role in Jaguar Land Rover’s move to an electric-first, modern luxury business.

Accenture was chosen for its technology capabilities, data-led performance, and experience-led approach. Jaguar Land Rover will leverage the strength of Accenture Interactive - helping transform its business through the lens of experience, creative and digital capabilities—and tap into Accenture Operations’ marketing delivery capabilities, with its SynOps platform enabling AI-powered insights and highly automated production around the world.

According to Jaguar, as part of the “radical digitalization” of the company’s marketing communications, the development of connected services will create “new experiences, new levels of intimacy and an enhanced ownership experience for customers”. The brand looks to create a multi-platform, digital-first, personalised customer experience and enhance the purchasing and ownership experience of its customers across all brand touchpoints.



Felix Bräutigam, chief commercial officer of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “At the heart of our reimagine strategy we aim to transform Jaguar Land Rover into a truly customer-led modern luxury business. Therefore, having a highly engaging, personalised, connected customer journey is essential to further strengthen both Jaguar and Land Rover as unique and distinct brands.”

He added that customers expect a seamless interaction with their brand and car, their experience must fit into their lifestyle and the move towards an all-electric future. “We will also see more varied ownership models and connected cars that are designed to fit with our individual ways of living. All of which requires a significant step change in our marketing approach, how we talk to our prospects and customers,” Bräutigam said.



Brian Whipple, group chief executive of Accenture Interactive, said: “Jaguar Land Rover has always been upheld as a pioneer within the automotive industry. We’re proud to team with these iconic brands as Jaguar Land Rover boldly transforms its business, marketing model and creates a reimagined experience for its customers.”



Spark44 was established in 2011 as a pioneering global client-agency joint venture. It has worked with Jaguar Land Rover across the global breadth and depth of brand communications. As part of the new approach, Accenture will leverage Spark44’s unique knowledge of the brands and customer touchpoints with its consultancy, marketing services and automation capabilities.



Alex Buck, chief executive officer of Spark44, said: “We’re delighted that Spark44 continues to be part of transforming Jaguar Land Rover’s marketing model. For the last decade, Jaguar Land Rover and Spark44 have worked together to achieve strong growth and now we will be taking this to the next level by joining forces with Accenture. The future of brand communication lies in fusing together the rich online and offline data sources to provide seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Having a single customer view across all channels, globally, will enable us to deliver the personalized, connected experiences expected of both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.”