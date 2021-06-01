Flexi workspace provider IWG picks agency in HK and SG to aid with PR

Flexible workspace provider IWG has appointed RICE Communications as its agency partner to help drive communications across Hong Kong and Singapore. The agency was selected by IWG in both Hong Kong and Singapore after a review of its communication partners worldwide. The RICE team is led by Agung S. Ongko, RICE’s director, strategy and insights, who is based in Singapore and Phoebe Sou, general manager of RICE’s Hong Kong office.



In Hong Kong, the RICE team worked on the launch of IWG’s new space Signature at The Quayside in Kwun Tong, while continuing to drive IWG’s thought leadership among top-tier local media. Also, the RICE teams in Hong Kong and Singapore have supported IWG’s communications on innovative deals, helping reinforce IWG’s leadership position in the hybrid workspace industry and highlighting its support for workers from all industries with every type of hybrid work solution.



“While the hybrid way of work has been underway for several years, the pandemic has accelerated its adoption. With RICE Communications as our communications partner in Singapore and Hong Kong, we look forward to driving the conversation forward on the future of work in Asia’s leading commercial and financial centres," said Simon Condon, IWG’s group head of communications.



Asia has seen some of IWG’s most recent announcements, particularly a deal with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation to provide 300,000 employees across the Japanese telecommunications company’s portfolio with access to IWG’s workspaces. Currently, IWG boasts a portfolio of brands including Regus, Spaces, Signature and HQ, as well as 3,300 workspaces in 120 countries.



“A leader and true innovator in the workspace industry, IWG is a people-focused, purpose-driven organisation committed to lending their expertise and solutions to address today’s biggest workplace challenges. We are eager to help shape and tell its stories here in Asia,” said James Brasher (pictured), managing partner of RICE.

