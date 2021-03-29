iQIYI hosts iJoy International Conference in Singapore to share new partnership opportunities in 2021

This post is sponsored by iQIYI International.

IQIYI, an innovative, market-leading online entertainment service in China hosts their first ever iJoy International in Singapore on 17 March at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, attended by brands and agencies including Huawei, Shopee, UnionPay, GroupM’s Motion Content Group, Havas Media and OMD Singapore. The conference introduces iJoy - iQIYI’s philosophy of bringing joy to partners and beyond, and showcase hit programs that will be coming up on iQIYI International as well as new partnership opportunities in 2021.

Frankie Fu (pictured), vice president, international advertising, iQIYI shared iQIYI International’s expansion plans in Southeast Asia and the introduction of the company’s philosophy, paired together with iQIYI's premium Asian content and innovative solutions, to help brands and advertisers resonate better with their audience.

1. Can you share more with us iQIYI’s philosophy - iJoy?

Fu: IQIYI finds great importance in content quality and user experience, and the perfect pairing of content and technology ensures that we bring users the happiness and joy with high-quality content. Brand marketing is not only about logo placements these days, but also the need to establish an emotional connection with users and these emotion-induced memories will make deeper and positive impressions. Therefore our iJoy philosophy gives brands the opportunity to tap on iQIYI International’s high-quality content to bring joy to users, so that brands can be associated with positive emotions to connect with our users.

2. How has iQIYI International been performing since it opened doors? What are your expansion plans for Southeast Asia?

Fu: In 2020, our daily active users increased by 12 times and is still growing exponentially. We have and are still expanding our local offices, not only to continue working with top-class production partners to produce high quality Asian dramas on iQIYI International’s platform, but also to support the local advertising teams. Just last year, we signed a three-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, with the launch of our first ever international participation in Youth With You 3 airing this year. We do expect more of such strategic partnerships to happen, and we are more than excited to show brands what we can do for them in the coming years.

3. With several titles coming up, how can brands pivot towards content advertising on iQIYI International to target consumers?

Fu: IQIYI International is committed to bringing the best Asian content and we carry more than 30,000 titles currently. This year, we will be introducing mandarin-language originals such as The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang, Who is the Murderer, Rainless Love in a Godless Land and Danger Zone, as well as our first ever Korean original production, My Roommate is a Gumiho. Besides dramas, we also have next-gen variety Youth With You 3, which has been on air since February this year, and Rap of China coming back for another season. As we expand locally, we started acquiring more local content such as Wan Thong in Thailand, which has been trending since it was first streamed on iQIYI as we topped the charts as the most downloaded app in Thailand. Brands can look forward to more content bundling advertising opportunities and reach the right audience through our content.

4. We understand during the conference, the partnership with GHY was also announced. Can you share what this partnership entails and how brands can leverage on it to boost their marketing efforts?

Fu: This strategic joint venture with G.H.Y Culture & Media to establish a talent management agency, based in Singapore, will help to identify and promote talent across Southeast Asia. We are also planning a talent search programme to uncover hidden talent across the region, streamed exclusively on iQIYI International app as well as iQ.com, which will open up a lot of sponsorship opportunities for brands and advertisers in Southeast Asia. It will be the first of many projects that will help scale our advertising capabilities, as well as offer advertisers access to our content and artistes. Interested brands can stay tuned for more information to be shared at a later stage.

5. What will you say to brands and advertisers who are interested to work with iQiyi International?

Fu: IQIYI have always been the leading Asian cultural and entertainment platform. With our premium content and brand safe environment, we aim to provide innovative standard advertising solutions that have been proven successful in Mainland China to brands in Southeast Asia. We continue to break new grounds by introducing brands to new and exciting avenues to partner us – from content bundling opportunities, participation in new Made-for-Asia programmes, to an extensive library of talents for brands to tap on.

About iQIYI International Advertising

Headquartered in Singapore, iQIYI International is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both VIP subscription and ad-supported services. iQIYI International also offer brands premium Asian content, high value audience, brand safe environment and effective advertising solutions such as standard advertising, content advertising and Joint Business Partner. iQIYI International can be enjoyed on any device via iQ.com and the app. iQIYI International is owned by iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ).

For more advertising enquiries, contact elainetan@qiyi.com.